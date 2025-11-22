Pig Farmers Association, Assam (PFAA) oppose culling in Kokrajhar and Chirang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Pig Farmers Association, Assam (PFAA), Kokrajhar district committee, has vehemently opposed the culling of pigs in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts saying that the rearing of pigs is the only means for their livelihood.

Talking to mediapersons, the President of Pig Farmers' Association, Assam, Kokrajhar district committee, Ajit Ramchiary, said that swine fever was detected in pigs imported from other states. He said that no detection of swine fever in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts was reported and so there was no question of culling of pigs in Kokrajhar and Chirang by the district authorities.

Ramchiary said that the pig farmers would oppose the culling drive of pigs in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts as swine fever was detected only in upper Assam in imported pigs from Haryana and UP. "We depend on earnings from rearing pigs to run our families and so the government should stop importing pigs from outside states. He also said that the district administration should stop transportation of pigs to upper Assam through BTC areas. He also said that the two detected trucks bearing numbers HR68C0189 and UP19T9510 with imported pigs infected with African Swine Fever at Srirampur check gate should be sent back.

Ramchiary also urged the district administration to stop culling and dumping of infected pigs at Srirampur in Kokrajhar district to avoid spreading of the swine fever.

Also Read: ASF outbreak: Dispur bans transportation of live pigs, sale of pork in 7 districts