ASF outbreak: Dispur bans transportation of live pigs, sale of pork in 7 districts

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In light of the unabated African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak, the state government has banned the intra-district movement of live pigs and sale of pork in seven districts of the state, with immediate effect, to prevent further spread of the disease.

The situation arising from the ASF outbreak compelled the state Animal Husbandry & Veterinary department to issue an order today, banning the transportation of live pigs and the sale of pork or pig meat in the districts of Dhemaji, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Darrang, Jorhat and Dibrugarh.

The department’s order stated, “Whereas African Swine Fever (ASF), with a 100% mortality rate, since its first occurrence has devastated the piggery industry in the state of Assam,

“And whereas the incidences of the ASF have been alarmingly rising across the state with no bound since January 2025, with 297 epicentres reported, spreading to almost all districts in the state with more concentration in the 7 (seven) districts, namely Dhemaji, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Darrang, Jorhat and Dibrugarh, and during the month of October 2025 alone, 84 epicentres were notified in the state.”

The order went on to state, “In view of the above and in exercise of power under Sections 7, 10(1), 10(3), 10(4), 11, 12 and 13 read with Section 6 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009, the inter-district movement of live pigs in the State of Assam is hereby banned for the time being with immediate effect and until further order to prevent further spread of the disease.”

Therefore, the department banned the intra-district movement of live pigs, along with the sale of pork in the seven districts mentioned above, for the time being, with immediate effect and until further orders.

The department urged the people to abide by the order issued in a bid to prevent further spread of the disease.

African Swine Fever (ASF) is a highly contagious and deadly viral disease that affects domestic and wild pigs but does not affect humans. It is characterized by high fever, loss of appetite, and haemorrhages, often leading to death in 90-100% of infected pigs. ASF is a major threat to the global pig farming industry and is spread through direct contact with infected animals or indirect contact with contaminated food, ticks, or equipment. There is currently no vaccine, so prevention relies on strict bio security measures.

Also Read: ASF Alert: Assam Culls Positive Pigs at Border Check Gates