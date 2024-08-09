There are tremendous opportunities in space science as career: Dibrugarh University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Jiten Hazarika

DIBRUGARH: “DHS Kanoi College has paved the way for an exceptional thinking by undertaking important programmes like National Space Day in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO),” Dibrugarh University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Jiten Hazarika said. He was the chief guest at the National Space Day-2024 organized jointly by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Bengaluru and NESAC Meghalaya and DHS Kanoi College at Lalchand kanoi Auditorium of DHS Kanoi College on Thursday. While appreciating the Kanoi College Dr. Hazarika praised Kanoi College for organizing such an event for the first time in upper Assam with such exceptional thinking.

He said this kind of initiative will help to inspire students who want to study space research and such programmes will help to develop research mind set among the students. The Vice-Chancellor further said that the scope of space science study and research is limitless, there are tremendous opportunities in Space Sciences as a career. Besides pure science subjects, students with other related areas of study can also pursue careers in space sciences.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. Hazarika said that students should always keep alternative plans of action regarding their career choices. He said the National Space Day should not only be limited to celebrations but should also be a means of inspiration for the younger generation towards study and research in space sciences.

The event was moderated by Professor Dr. Trishna Duwara Kalita and welcome speech was delivered by Dr. Sashi Kanta Saikia, Principal, DHS Kanoi College. In his welcome speech, Dr. Saikia said that there is every possibility that the students sitting there would one day become brave space scientists. and researchers and become a driving force behind the ground breaking space missions in the future.

He thanked ISRO in Bengaluru and NESAC in Meghalaya for providing the opportunity to hold such an event. Dr. B. K. Handique from NESAC stated the background of the event. He also gave a detailed discussion on space technology and its application in society. The event was attended by former Professor P K Bhuyan of Dibrugarh University who spoke about many important aspects of space science.

Earlier a Space exhibition was inaugurated by Prof. Paramananda Mahanta, retired professor Dibrugarh University which was organized in conjunction with National Space Day-2024.

Prof. Gopal Hazarika, retired professor Dibrugarh University inaugurated a state-of-the-art bus equipped with models on space technology titled “Space on Wheels”. ISRO’s eminent scientist Aditya R gave a detailed presentation on the successful mission of Chandrayaan-3. Vote of thanks for the first phase of the programme was delivered by Dr. Arup Borgohain, distinguished scientist, NESAC.

A quiz competition was also held among the students from 3 pm in conjunction with the event. The quiz competition was conducted by Francis Dutta of NESAC and Dr. Jituranjan Chetia of Dibrugarh University. The event was attended by a number of eminent personalities of Dibrugarh City, faculty members and staff as well as more than 400 students from about 25 schools and colleges of Dibrugarh district.

