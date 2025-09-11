PM Modi to address Mangaldoi on Sept 14: Harmit Singh Reviews plans for Major Development

Mangaldoi: In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Mangaldoi on September 14, high-level preparations are underway across the region. On Wednesday, Assam Police Chief Harmit Singh arrived in Mangaldoi to conduct a comprehensive inspection of the event venue and review the arrangements personally.
Singh, a key strategist in the state’s administrative machinery, was accompanied by district officials, police authorities, and representatives from various coordinating departments.
The team assessed security protocols, crowd management strategies, traffic diversion plans, and infrastructure readiness at the proposed meeting ground .Every detail is being looked into with precision. The Prime Minister’s visit is not only a matter of national importance but a symbol of development and trust in Assam, Singh said during a media briefing. He also emphasized the need for public cooperation and discipline to ensure the program’s grand success.
The visit is expected to witness the announcement of several key developmental projects for Assam, particularly in the Darrang district, boosting local infrastructure, connectivity, and welfare initiatives. The local administration is on high alert, with additional security forces deployed, drones being tested for surveillance, and medical emergency services on standby.
Excitement is palpable among the citizens of Mangaldoi, with thousands expected to gather to hear the Prime Minister speak. Cultural programs and community mobilization efforts are also being lined up as part of the build-up to the event.
With meticulous planning led by senior officials like Harmit Singh, Mangaldoi is preparing to welcome the Prime Minister with pride, promise, and purpose.
