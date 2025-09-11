PM Modi to address Mangaldoi on Sept 14: Harmit Singh Reviews plans for Major Development

The visit is expected to witness the announcement of several key developmental projects for Assam, particularly in the Darrang district, boosting local infrastructure, connectivity, and welfare initiatives. The local administration is on high alert, with additional security forces deployed, drones being tested for surveillance, and medical emergency services on standby.

Excitement is palpable among the citizens of Mangaldoi, with thousands expected to gather to hear the Prime Minister speak. Cultural programs and community mobilization efforts are also being lined up as part of the build-up to the event.

With meticulous planning led by senior officials like Harmit Singh, Mangaldoi is preparing to welcome the Prime Minister with pride, promise, and purpose.