PM Modi to Lay Foundation Stones for Rs 24,205 Crore Projects in Silchar on March 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Silchar on March 14 to lay the foundation stones for three major projects and inaugurate a key railway initiative, with a combined project cost of Rs 24,205 crore — a visit being described by the state government as a transformative moment for the Barak Valley.
Barak Valley Development Department Minister Kaushik Rai made the announcement at a press meet held at Budhurail near Silchar city on Monday, alongside MLAs Dipayan Chakraborty and Nihar Ranjan Das.
The centrepiece of the Prime Minister's programme is the Rs 22,000-crore Panchgram-Barapani high-speed expressway — the first of its kind in the entire Northeast. The 166-km corridor will reduce travel time between Silchar and Guwahati to just five hours, according to Minister Rai.
Modi will also lay the foundation stone for a Rs 563-crore flyover within Silchar city and a Rs 122-crore Agriculture College in Patharkandi.
In addition, the Prime Minister will inaugurate electric rail connectivity between Silchar and Churaibari via Badarpur — a project valued at Rs 655 crore that will bring electrified train services to the Barak Valley for the first time.
Minister Rai outlined that the Prime Minister will arrive in Guwahati on March 13 and inaugurate a series of projects in Kokrajhar. Later on the same day, Modi is scheduled to distribute land pattas to more than 5,000 tea garden labourers at a function in Guwahati, before travelling to Silchar on March 14.
The venue for the Prime Minister's public meeting has been set up at a 30-lakh square feet site in Budhurail, which includes a dedicated helipad and parking facilities. Minister Rai said a gathering of more than two lakh people is expected at the event.