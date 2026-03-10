PM Modi to Lay Foundation Stones for Rs 24,205 Crore Projects in Silchar on March 14

The centrepiece of the Prime Minister's programme is the Rs 22,000-crore Panchgram-Barapani high-speed expressway — the first of its kind in the entire Northeast. The 166-km corridor will reduce travel time between Silchar and Guwahati to just five hours, according to Minister Rai.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone for a Rs 563-crore flyover within Silchar city and a Rs 122-crore Agriculture College in Patharkandi.

In addition, the Prime Minister will inaugurate electric rail connectivity between Silchar and Churaibari via Badarpur — a project valued at Rs 655 crore that will bring electrified train services to the Barak Valley for the first time.