PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate new LGBI Airport terminal, Gopinath Bordoloi statue

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: Guwahati is witnessing heightened activity ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Assam on December 20 and 21, with extensive preparations underway at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Borjhar and across the city.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at 2.45 pm on December 20 at the Guwahati airport aboard a special Indian Air Force aircraft. Soon after his arrival, he will inaugurate the newly-constructed terminal building at the airport, developed by Guwahati International Airport Limited (GIAL). The terminal, designed with bamboo and orchid-inspired architecture reflecting Assam and the Northeast’s cultural identity, is ready for commissioning.

As part of the inaugural programme, the Prime Minister will also unveil a 21-foot-tall statue of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi at the airport premises. A massive public meeting is scheduled to be held on the occasion, with an estimated gathering of nearly one lakh people. Following the event, PM Modi will proceed by road to the BJP’s state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan at Basistha. During his journey, party workers and supporters will line both sides of the road to greet him. He will also participate in a roadshow stretching about four kilometres from Beharbari to Basistha. At the party office, the Prime Minister is expected to interact with senior and long-serving party workers and leaders.

PM Modi will stay overnight at the State Guest House at Koinadhara on December 20.

On December 21, the Prime Minister will attend the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme aboard the vessel Charaideu on the Brahmaputra at Panbazar Ghat, where he will interact with 25 selected students. Later, he will visit the Shaheed Smarak Kshetra at West Boragaon to pay tribute to the 860 martyrs of the Assam Movement against illegal immigration.

After completing his engagements in Guwahati, the Prime Minister will depart from Borjhar airport for Dibrugarh, from where he will proceed to Namrup.

Meanwhile, following Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma’s directives, BJP units, particularly in the Jalukbari constituency, have intensified preparations to ensure the smooth conduct of the Prime Minister’s visit. A coordination meeting was held on December 15 at the Karmashree Hiteswar Saikia Auditorium in Maligaon.

Addressing the meeting, State Finance Minister Ajanta Neog said that arrangements were being made to ensure the participation of over 75,000 party workers and supporters during the Prime Minister’s programmes. She added that the visit would send a strong political message ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. Senior BJP leaders, including district and mandal-level office bearers, corporators, and booth committee members, attended the meeting.

Security arrangements have been significantly tightened. From December 18 onwards, the Special Protection Group (SPG) will take charge of the Prime Minister’s security. Senior state officials, including ministers, the chief secretary and top police officials, have conducted multiple inspections at the airport and key locations. Guwahati Police Commissioner Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta has been overseeing the security arrangements on the ground.

At the airport premises, three large pandals capable of accommodating around 75,000 people have been erected. Roads from Borjhar to Jalukbari have been decorated, and bamboo barricades have been installed along the route to facilitate public participation and ensure smooth crowd management.

