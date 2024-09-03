PM Shri Bokial High School shines in Atal Tinkering Lab Marathon 2023-24

GOLAGHAT: In a remarkable achievement, the Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) team from PM Shri Bokial High School has secured a prestigious position in the national-level ATL Marathon 2023-24, a competition that showcases young innovators from across India. Spearheaded by Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, UNICEF, and other stakeholders, the ATL Marathon is a platform for students to address community issues through innovative solutions.

From over 19,000 projects submitted by teams across India, the PM Shri Bokial High School’s team, “Jai Aai Axom,” emerged as one of the top contenders. The team, led by students Luhit Gogoi and Mriganka Saikia under the mentorship of ATL Incharge Sanjiv Gogoi, developed the project titled “WSTS 0.1 - Water Saving and Time Saving System.” Their innovative project addresses critical issues related to water conservation and efficient time management, aligning with the Marathon’s theme and objectives.

The ATL Marathon 2023-24 witnessed a massive participation of more than 19,000 projects from schools across the country. Out of these, only three teams from Assam, including the “Jai Aai Axom” team from Bokial High School, secured a place in the competition, marking a significant achievement for the state.

As a result of their outstanding performance, the “Jai Aai Axom” team has not only won the prestigious title but may also be selected for an exclusive internship programme, offering them the opportunity to work with reputed companies in India. The top 500 teams from the Marathon are granted such opportunities, along with prizes and certificates from AIM and NITI Aayog.

The results of the ATL Marathon 2023-24 were declared on August 1. On this occasion, the headmaster of PM Shri Bokial High School, Jogen Chandra Gogoi, expressed his pride and congratulated the students and their mentor. “This achievement is a testament to the creativity, innovation, and commitment of our students. I am confident that they will continue to make us proud in the future,” he said.

