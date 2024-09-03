Women's College Tinsukia Hosts State-Level Inter-College Debate Competition

TINSUKIA: A state level inter-college debate competition was organized by IQAC & NSS unit, Women’s College, Tinsukia on Monday. Retired Head of the Department of English Professor Rana Changmai was the speaker in the competition. J B Law College, Guwahati won the Best Team prize. Gourav Kashyap of JB Law College, Guwahati was the Best Debater. Sudipta Saikia of JB University, Jorhat was the first runner up. 2nd Runner-Up was Yatrick Sharama of JB Law College, Guwahati. Retired Professor of Political Science department of Dibrugarh College Dr Ranjit Singha, Assistant Professor of English department of Tinsukia College Dr Mayuri Sharma Baruah and Tridiv Hazarika of OIL were the judges. Darrang College, JB College, JB Law College, Tinsukia College, DDR College, Chabua, North Lakhimpur Girls’ College, GS Lohia College joined the competition, stated a press release.

Also Read: Nagaon Hosts Workshop on Rapid Visual Screening of Masonry Buildings for Engineers

Also Watch: