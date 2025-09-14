PNB Phulaguri branch hosts financial awareness meet in Dimow

CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A financial awareness meet, organized by Punjab National Bank’s (PNB) Phulaguri branch, was held at the auditorium of Dimow Chariali Samuhiya Bhavan near Bebejia recently here. The meet aimed to promote financial inclusion and awareness among the local residents. The meet was attended by over 400 customers, including Jeevika Sakhi, Bank Sakhi, Bima Sakhi, Krishi Sakhi, Pashudhan Sakhi, and Sangyog Sakhi, among others.

The event was mentored by Rupjyoti Borah, a young entrepreneur.

The meet featured sessions by resource persons, including Susmita Phukan, Regional Director of Reserve Bank of India (RBI); Punam Chetia, DGM of FIDD; Santosh Kumar, LDO; Mohammad Khursheed Alam, Deputy Circle Head of PNB; and Moniram Bosumotari, LDM of Nagaon district.

The resource persons urged the audience to take advantage of various government schemes, such as PMJJBY, PMSBY, and APY, to improve their financial well-being. The meet provided a platform for the local residents to learn about government financial schemes and initiatives, making it a valuable experience for the attendees.

The PNB’s Phulaguri branch has been actively working towards promoting financial inclusion in the region, and this meet is a testament to their efforts. The event was well-received by the attendees, who appreciated the bank’s initiative in spreading financial awareness.

