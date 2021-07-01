Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine launched across Assam

OUR CORRESPONDENT



BONGAIGAON: Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine was launched on Wednesday. After the launch of Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) in Guwahati at the State-level by State Health Minister Keshav Mahanta, in Bongaigaon also the PCV vaccine was launched by Dr. M S Lakshmi Priya, Deputy Commissioner of the district, at Bongaigaon Block Primary Health Centre.

She said that the PCV vaccine was now available under Universal Immunization Programme free of cost. This vaccine will decrease 30 per cent mortality rate of children from pneumonia. Total three doses of this vaccine will be given- first dose is 6 weeks, 2nd dose in 14 weeks and booster dose in 9 months.

Dr. Nilmadhab Das, Joint Director Health, Bongaigaon, welcomed Deputy Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Health) and other health officials present there. Shyamal Kshetra Gogoi, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Health), Dr. Labanya Sarma, Additional Chief Medical & Health Officer, and other's were present.

DHUBRI: Pneomococcal Conjugate Vaccination started among children in a ceremonial function held in the conference hall of the Dhubri Joint Director of Health Services on Wednesday. The function was attended by Dhubri Deputy Commissioner, Anbamuthan MP as chief guest and it was conducted by Dhubri District Immunization Officer, Dr. Joydip Bhattacharyya.

Speaking in the meeting, Dr. Joydip Bhattacharyya said that this PCV vaccination would cover the 6 weeks,14 weeks and 9 months children in three stages of vaccination in the coming days.

"This PCV vaccination will protect the children from sinusitis, meningitis and pneumonia. Symptoms like cold and cough, running nose, are very infectious and spread fast among other children below the age of 5 years. However, it proves to be fatal among two-year old children," Dr. Bhattacharyya added.

Dhubri Deputy Commissioner, Anbamuthan MP and Dhubri Joint Director of Health Services, Emdad Hussain also addressed the function and appealed to parents to get their children vaccinated at the earliest as per specified age groups. In the ceremonial function, few children were given PCV vaccination at the end of the programme.

BARPETA: Barpeta, along with rest of the districts in Assam, launched Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) under the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) on Wednesday at the Urban Health Centre, Barpeta. Tej Prasad Bhusal, Deputy Commissioner of Barpeta, formally launched PCV in presence of doctors, nurses and other health workers. In the inaugural speech, the Deputy Commissioner highly appreciated the efforts of the entire medical fraternity, especially throughout the pandemic. He added how the introduction of free PCV would help save children from this potentially fatal disease, not only in the district of Barpeta but also across the country with its launch.

Lauding the government for its efforts to make health facilities accessible to all, Dr Pranjal Tamuli, Executive of World Health Organization, in his speech said, "It is important to note that PCV vaccine in private sector is an expensive vaccine, and now through UIP, it will be provided free of cost across the district."

Dr. T N Sarma, Joint Director, Health, informed that India had a high burden of pneumonia as evident by the fact that it killed 1, 50,000 under five years children in the last year and more than 14 children every hour.

The programme was centrally launched in Guwahati in virtual mode at the backdrop of the prevailing pandemic situation. As a part of the programme, infants were given shots ceremoniously at the urban health centre in presence of the dignitaries.

HAFLONG: Dima Hasao, along with rest of the districts in Assam, launched Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) under the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) at the Urban Health Centre, Haflong on Wednesday.

Haflong MLA Nandita Gorlosa, along with Medical in-charge Executive Member, NCHAC, Samuel Changsan, formally launched PCV in presence of the Principal Secretary of NCHAC, L.Z. Nampui, NCHAC Secretary of Health Department, TT Daulagupu, Joint Director of Medical and Health Service, Dr. Dipali Barman and host of other doctors, nurses and other health workers.

MLA Nandita Gorlosa in her speech highly appreciated the efforts of the entire medical fraternity, especially throughout the pandemic. She added how the introduction of free PCV would help to save children from this potentially fatal disease, not only in the district of Dima Hasao but also across the country with its launch. In Dima Hasao, Universal Immunization Programme is one of the largest health programmes in the District, with an annual target of 3,951 newborn and 4,546 pregnant women.

