Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine launched in Tinsukia district

OUR CORRESPONDENT



TINSUKIA: Along with the rest of the State, the Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) was formally launched in Tinsukia district on Wednesday at the ASHA Griha Building near Tinsukia Civil Hospital by Deputy Commissioner Narsing Pawar, in presence of ADCs Monjit Borkakoti, Dipu Kr Deka, NHM officials, Dr Altaf Ahmed, Joint Director of Health Services, Tinsukia, and Dr Romen Sonowal, Additional CM&HO (FW).

The Deputy Commissioner urged the guardians to get their children under 2 years of age vaccinated with this new vaccine. Dr Sonowal elaborated that as pneumococcal disease was prevalent among certain age group of people, children under 2 years of age, people with certain medical conditions, adults 65 years or older, and cigarette smokers were at the highest risk. Though most pneumococcal infections are mild, some can result in long-term problems such as brain damage or hearing loss, meningitis, bacteremia, and pneumonia, Dr Sonowal said.

Also Read: Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine launched across Assam



