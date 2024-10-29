PnRD Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass Reviews Developmental Schemes and Ration Card Distribution in Barpeta

Barpeta: Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development (PnRD), Ranjeet Kumar Dass, visited Barpeta on Monday to review the implementation and progress of various developmental schemes in the district. Dass discussed the distribution of new ration card under the Chief Minister’s new scheme with BDOs and EOs from the district. During his visit, Dass also inquired about the progress of multiple schemes. Discussions included the quality of rice and other essential materials being distributed, as well as targets set for these programmes and whether they are being effectively met. District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha, CEO Zilla Parishad Aroop Pathak, Additional District Commissioner Kaustav Kalita and a host of other key officials partook in the discussions.

Minister Dass discussed strategies for bridging gaps in implementation and ensuring targets are consistently achieved with Jha. The review covered several key initiatives under the P&RD, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. Dass expressed his commitment to follow up on these developmental efforts and vowed to revisit Barpeta to monitor the district’s progress in October. Dass emphasized the importance of equitable access to benefits for residents across both urban and rural areas.

Also Read: "BJP Has Already Accepted Defeat in Samaguri," Says MP Rakibul Hussain at Nagaon Congress Press Conference

Also Watch: