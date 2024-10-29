"BJP Has Already Accepted Defeat in Samaguri," Says MP Rakibul Hussain at Nagaon Congress Press Conference

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: “BJP has already accepted defeat in Samaguri,” said MP Rakibul Hussain while addressing a press conference held at the Nagaon District Congress Bhavan on Monday.

Hussain, a former minister and current MP of Dhubri parliamentary constituency, expressed confidence in Congress’s victory in Samaguri, stating that BJP is certain to lose. He criticized the BJP government and Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, saying they will stoop to any level to win.

Hussain also alleged that BJP is intimidating Congress leaders and workers in Samaguri, using fear tactics. He cited an incident where police allegedly harassed and arrested a local resident, Arfat Ali, and her family last night. The MP questioned the role of the police in Samaguri and expressed dissatisfaction with District Police Superintendent’s actions. He announced that the state and national Congress parties will file complaints with the State Election Commission and Election Commission of India. The press conference was attended by Tanjil Hussain, Rakibul’s son and Congress candidate for Samaguri seat, Congress leader Meera Barthakur, District Congress President Prasanta Saikia, and other party leaders.

