Poetry collection by Tezpur University student Pragya Sadhana Neog released

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Principal of the DHSK College (Autonomous), Dr SK Saikia, inaugurated the book, ‘In the Language of Feathers,’ on Sunday and said that literature preserved language and culture. He said, “Literature is the life-blood of a nation. Without literature, a nation’s identity, culture, language, and history are lost in the course of time. There were many nations and civilizations that disappeared from the face of the earth because they could not preserve written literature or a strong oral heritage of their own.”

The book, ‘In the Language of Feathers,’ is a collection of poems by Pragya Sadhana Neog, a first semester graduate student of the English Department of Tezpur University and a resident of Chiring Chapari in Dibrugarh. After releasing the book Dr Saikia said, “It is a joy to observe an increase in literary activity among students.”

He said that the world-renowned poet Rabindranath Tagore, Lakshminath Bezbarua of Assam, English poets John Keats, Alexander Pope, Lord Byron, and others became famous in the world pursuing literature while they were students. He said that a nation without literature was a dead nation.

Dr Saikia compared a nation with a big tree and literature with the root of the tree and said that if literature was strong, the nation would never be lost.

The book launch was attended by Dr Madhumita Purkayastha, Head of English Department, DHSK College. Prominent writer Gaurika Baruah Ahmed was also present, who described Pragya Sadhana as a voice of the new generation. The Vice-President of Jyoti Chitraban, Sunil Rajkonwar, said that an atmosphere of literature and culture had been created at DHSK College. The programme was moderated by Romi Chakraborty while prominent writer Basbi Hazarika Bhattacharya spoke about the role of books and literature in shaping society. Dr Partha Ganguli, Vice-Principal, DHSK College, praised Pragya Sadhana’s poems and urged her to continue her work.

Pragya Sadhana Neog said that she had been writing poetry since class six and emotionally mentioned the encouragement and inspiration of her mother Indira Neog and father Dharani Neog behind her poetry writing.

