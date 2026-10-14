Police arrest cattle smuggler Hasmat Ali in Assam's Kokrajhar district

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KOKRAJHAR: Hours after BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary issued a stern warning against cattle smugglers operating in Kokrajhar district, Simaltapu police arrested notorious cattle smuggler Hasmat Ali during a late-night operation on Monday from the Simaltapu area along the Assam–West Bengal border. Police said that Hasmat Ali had been absconding following the recent arrest of several members of his alleged smuggling network.

Reacting to the recent controversy surrounding the removal of a poster of BTC Executive Member Begum Akhtara Ahmed, Mohilary assured that a fair and impartial investigation would be conducted.

Meanwhile, in a major administrative move aimed at curbing cattle smuggling, the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has ordered the closure of four cattle markets—Simaltapu, Haraputa, Bhaoraguri, and Debitola. According to the BTC authority, these markets had recorded the highest instances of cattle smuggling and were allegedly being used as key transit points for the illegal trade.

Also Read: Four Bangladeshi Nationals, Alleged Indian Cattle Smuggler Detained in Sribhumi