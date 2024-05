JAMUGURIHAT: An unidentified body of a male approximately sixty years old wearing a green colour half pant with grey hair was found near the No 2 Itakhola road, near the Jame Masjid on Sunday night, informed Shyamal Jyoti Saikia, officer in-charge of Sootea PS. The body was recovered from the site and was kept at TMCH morgue, informed the police officer.

