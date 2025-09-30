Police arrest notorious female ATM fraudster from Morigaon

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Biswanath police have arrested a notorious female thief from Morigaon who used to steal from people who came to withdraw money from ATMs. It may be recalled that Babita Devi of Tinisuti in Assam-Arunachal border of Biswanath district had come to withdraw money from an SBI ATM in Biswanath on August 20, but when she could not withdraw money from the ATM, the notorious woman immediately came forward to help her and withdrew Rs 5000 from the ATM. However, the woman returned a different ATM card to Babita Devi.

After some days, the victim, Babita Devi, approached the Biswanath police when Rs 80,000 went missing from her account. Accordingly, an investigation led by Amit Kumar Hojai, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Biswanath police and Jutika Bora, Sub-Inspector, Biswanath Sadar police station, was initiated. After a long search, the team finally succeeded to find out that a notorious woman named Kalsuma Begum of Morigaon was involved in this theft. Investigations by the police team revealed that the woman had committed the same theft four times this year.

Meanwhile, a team of Biswanath police arrested Begum from Morigaon and continued to interrogate her at Biswanath police station for more information. The police have recovered Rs 42,000, three mobile phones, and five SBI ATM cards from the woman.

