Basistha Police Bust ‘Jamtara-Jorabat’ ATM Fraud Racket

Guwahati: A team from Basistha Police Station has busted a real-life “Jamtara-Jorabat edition” scam, arresting three persons involved in ATM fraud. The arrested accused have been identified as Aslam Ansari (31) of Deoghar, Jharkhand; Saddam Hussain (26) of Boko, Kamrup; and Saddam Hussain (27) of Boko, Kamrup. During the operation, police recovered 17 ATM cards, Rs 5,000 in cash, and five mobile phones from their possession. According to officials, the gang duped unsuspecting victims by diverting money into fake accounts and withdrawing the amounts using stolen ATM cards. “This episode doesn’t end on Netflix but in police custody,” police said, confirming that legal action has been initiated against the trio.

