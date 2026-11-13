Police Bust Cattle Smuggling Attempt on Brahmaputra, Arrest Two Suspects

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In an operation conducted late on Wednesday night on the Brahmaputra river, Mangaldai police recovered 25 cattle, seized a boat and arrested two suspected smugglers. According to police, acting on a tip-off, a team led by Inspector Chandan Jyoti Bora, Officer-in-Charge of Mangaldai police station, patrolled the Brahmaputra river via Godhowa Ghat. While patrolling, police noticed a mechanised boat moving suspiciously in the middle of the river. Police stopped the boat and conducted a search. During the search, police found two persons in the boat along with 25 cattle. The two arrested persons are Sobor Ali (45 years) and Amir Ali (44 years). Although the arrested persons claimed ownership of the cattle, they could not produce any valid documents for them. Police suspect they planned to smuggle the cattle to another state or to Bangladesh.