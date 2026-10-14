Police Bust Drug Operation in Kamrup, Arrest Tenant with Narcotics and Equipment

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Police seized a substantial quantity of suspected drugs from a rented room in the Madhyam Khanda area of North Guwahati during a joint operation on Monday and arrested one person. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a room in a newly constructed building and apprehended Pulak Lahkar, a resident of Dhopatari in Changsari, who was staying there as a tenant and was allegedly involved in the drug trade.

The police also seized an air pistol, a large number of syringes, a mobile phone, tablets, a digital weighing machine, and a plastic sealing machine from the premises.

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