Police bust fake gold racket in Biswanath district, three arrested

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: In their continuous operations against fake gold trade, Biswanath police busted a fake gold racket here on Saturday. Acting on a tip off, police managed to apprehend three persons along with two bars of fake gold at Balipukhuri under Gingia police station in Biswanath district. According to information, the accused persons were identified as Babul Islam of Lakhimpur, Sudhir Tanti, Buroi Tea Estate, Halem and Debajit Sagar of Toklai, Jorhat. They were reportedly searching for probable customers at Balipukhuri. The fake gold bars weighed 220 gms. A vehicle was also seized from their possession. Further investigation is on.

