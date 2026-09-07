Police bust illegal codeine cough syrup supply chain in Dibrugarh, 97 bottles seized

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Barbaruah Police conducted a two-stage operation led by IC CDSP Khowang Amit Ranjan Barman, along with OC Barbaruah Nitu Changmai and IC Bogibeel Jitupan Dutta, dismantling an illegal codeine supply chain.

The operation began at Bogibeel Bridge, where officers intercepted a white Tata Punch (AS06AJ0569) during naka checking. A search under the driver’s seat led to the recovery of 10 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup, Rs 1,420 in cash and an OPPO mobile phone. Acting on leads from the initial seizure, the team moved to Silapathar in Dhemaji with assistance from Dhemaji Police. They searched M/s Biswas Pharmacy at Gandhinagar and seized an additional 87 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup, Rs 2,850 in cash and a Vivo mobile phone. In total, the two seizures yielded 97 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup, Rs 4,270 in cash, two mobile phones and one vehicle.

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