Police Bust Prostitution Racket at Kharupetia Hotel, Owner Absconding

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Darrang police, acting on a tip-off regarding a prostitution racket being operated from a hotel owned by one Rafik Ali of Bhakatpara, located at Kharupetia, conducted a raid on Friday evening.

During the raid, several couples were found staying in the hotel without proper documents and under suspicious circumstances. They were accordingly brought to Kharupetia police station.

During preliminary enquiry, it was revealed that two women were supplied by the hotel management to two male customers for a fixed rate and for a fixed time. A total of 9 persons, including the Manager of the hotel, were brought to the police station.

Though 5 men and 4 women are in custody, on preliminary enquiry, 3 men were found to be indirectly involved, and 2 women appear to be victims of the crime. However, the prime accused persons, owner Rafik Ali and one Banesh Ali, are absconding.

Also Read: Three Assam Women, Including Minor, Rescued from Prostitution Racket in West Bengal