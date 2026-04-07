Police Conduct Flag March in Nazira and Simaluguri to Ensure Peaceful Polling

Security forces took to the streets of Nazira and Simaluguri on Monday as police conducted a flag march across both town areas, aimed at reassuring voters and ensuring a peaceful environment ahead of the Assam Legislative Assembly election.

The exercise was carried out under the supervision of the Sivasagar district police administration, acting on directives from the Assam Police. Personnel from both the Nazira Model Police Station and Simaluguri Police Station jointly participated in the march, which covered key stretches across the two towns.

Polling in Assam is scheduled for April 9.

Also Read: Heavy Security Deployed in Kokrajhar; Army Conducts Flag March