Police Intervention Clears Traffic Chaos at Rowta's Moradhanshree Market

Months of traffic chaos and public inconvenience at the Moradhanshree Weekly Market in Rowta have finally eased, after local police stepped in to address unauthorised vendor encroachment that had been disrupting the area twice a week.
The market, held every Monday and Thursday, had become a recurring source of disorder, with small vendors occupying footpaths and spilling onto the road — blocking vehicular movement and creating dangerous conditions for commuters.
The congestion had moved well beyond a minor inconvenience. Two-wheeler riders frequently faced risky situations navigating the crowded stretch, with several minor accidents reported in recent weeks.
More critically, emergency services including ambulances were repeatedly delayed due to the gridlock — a situation that residents said could not be allowed to continue.
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On April 16, a group of local residents formally brought the issue to the attention of Rowta Police.
Officer-in-Charge Pranab Kumar Deka responded by personally visiting the market site and holding direct discussions with the vendors. He issued firm instructions to vacate the footpaths and shift to designated vending areas, emphasising the need to uphold public safety and civic order.
The impact was visible from the very next market day. Vendors were seen complying with the directives, traffic flow improved noticeably, and the persistent congestion that had plagued the area for months showed a marked reduction.
Local residents have welcomed the development, though sustained monitoring will be key to ensuring the situation does not revert.