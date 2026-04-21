Police Intervention Clears Traffic Chaos at Rowta's Moradhanshree Market

Months of traffic chaos and public inconvenience at the Moradhanshree Weekly Market in Rowta have finally eased, after local police stepped in to address unauthorised vendor encroachment that had been disrupting the area twice a week.

The market, held every Monday and Thursday, had become a recurring source of disorder, with small vendors occupying footpaths and spilling onto the road — blocking vehicular movement and creating dangerous conditions for commuters.

A Growing Public Safety Risk

The congestion had moved well beyond a minor inconvenience. Two-wheeler riders frequently faced risky situations navigating the crowded stretch, with several minor accidents reported in recent weeks.

More critically, emergency services including ambulances were repeatedly delayed due to the gridlock — a situation that residents said could not be allowed to continue.

Also Read: Spelling Blunder on Khowang Toll Gate Signboard Sparks Outrage, Residents Raise Deeper Concerns Over Traffic Impact