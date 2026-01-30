Police seize 30,000 Yaba tablets, two arrested at Shiyalmari in Bijni

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, police carried out a late-night operation at Shiyalmari in Bijni, leading to the seizure of 30,000 banned Yaba tablets from a four-wheeler and the arrest of two alleged traffickers.

According to police sources, the seized contraband is estimated to be worth Rs 4.5 crore in the illegal market. The operation was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs, targeting the movement of narcotics through the area.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sahidul Rahman (29 years) and Anwar Hussain (23 years), both residents of Howly in Barpeta district. The duo was taken into custody at the spot, and the vehicle used for transporting the drugs also seized.

Police have launched further investigation to trace the source of the contraband and to identify other members of the drug trafficking network. Legal proceedings under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act have been initiated.

Also Read: Assam rifles, DRI seize Yaba tablets worth Rs 39 crore in Assam’s Cachar