Police Seize Over 10 Kg of Suspected Ganja in Biswanath Raids, Three Arrested

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: In connection with the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, several raids were conducted at three different locations last night based on reliable source information regarding the illegal possession and sale of suspected narcotic substances. Acting on reliable source information, the first raid was conducted at the house of Safikul Islam, located at No. 4 Kumalia, under Biswanath Chariali PS in Biswanath district. During the search, 1.166 kg of suspected ganja was recovered from inside the ceiling, where it had been concealed. The suspected ganja was seized in the presence of independent witnesses, and Fulmala Khatun (25), wife of Safikul Islam, was apprehended. Subsequently, another raid was conducted at Japaubari (Kuwori), at the premises of Kalpana Chamua, wife of Late Mridul Chamua. During the search, 3.720 kg of suspected ganja was recovered and Kalpana Chamua (35) was apprehended.

Thereafter, the third raid was conducted at the house of Raju Gowala (45) at Mijika Line No. 3. During the search, 5.500 kg of suspected ganja was recovered from his possession and seized leading to total recovery of 10.386 kg of suspected ganja from the three locations. Necessary legal action is being initiated against the apprehended persons in accordance with the law, police sources said.

Also Read: Massive Drug Bust: Assam Rifles and Customs Seize 501 kg of Ganja in Tripura