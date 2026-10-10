Massive Drug Bust: Assam Rifles and Customs Seize 501 kg of Ganja in Tripura

AGARTALA: The Assam Rifles in coordination with Customs have seized 501 kg of ganja (marijuana) worth around Rs 2.50 crore in Tripura's Khowai district, officials said on Friday.

A Defence spokesperson said that in a crackdown against narcotics trafficking, Assam Rifles, in association with Customs, conducted an operation on Thursday evening in Tripura's Khowai District leading to the seizure of 501 kg of ganja valued at approximately Rs 2.50 crore.

The operation was conducted based on Intelligence inputs and continuous surveillance.

The joint team initiated a pursuit of the suspected vehicle from West Sonatala. The chase concluded at Baikhuntapur village, 18 km short of Hezamara block, on the West Tripura and Khowai District boundary.

However, during the operation the driver of the vehicle managed to flee from the spot.

No arrest was reported in connection with the seizure. The recovery of the illicit drugs highlights the continued efforts by Assam Rifles and partner agencies to disrupt narcotics trafficking networks operating through the Northeast, an official statement said.

The recovered contraband has been handed over to Customs authorities for further investigation and legal proceedings. (IANS)

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