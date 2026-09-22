Assam News

Police Seize Two Pistols, Ammunition and Phones in Early-Morning Raid in Dima Hasao Jungle

Dima Hasao police recovered two pistols, ammunition, and mobile phones during an early-morning operation at the Dauhaja jungle area under Langting police station on Saturday.
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OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Dima Hasao police recovered two pistols, ammunition, and mobile phones during an early-morning operation at the Dauhaja jungle area under Langting police station on Saturday.

Acting on specific information, a police team launched an operation in the area and searched a makeshift tent located inside a jhum cultivation field. During the search, the team recovered one .22-calibre pistol, one .32-calibre pistol, ammunition, and several mobile phones.

Also Read: Assam: Four robbery suspects arrested with pistol in Nalbari

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