Assam: Four robbery suspects arrested with pistol in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Mukalmua police in Assam's Nalbari district have claimed a major breakthrough in the investigation into a robbery involving an online delivery vehicle at Loharkatha, with four alleged key suspects arrested along with a pistol and part of the looted goods.

The arrests were made during a late-night operation led by Mukalmua Police Station Officer-in-Charge Jyotish Goyari and Daulashal Police Outpost Officer-in-Charge Jyoti Kamal Baniya.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Atikur Rahman (27 years) and Nakibur Rahman (35 years) of Barni village under Hajo police station in Kamrup district, along with Jaidul Islam (27 years) of Hablakha village and Mahiruddin Ali (27 years) of Dakshin Barni village.

According to police sources, the incident took place on the night of September 14 in the Loharkatha area of Nalbari. A group of alleged robbers reportedly intercepted an online delivery van and threatened the driver with a pistol before fleeing with mobile phones, electronic devices, and other online consignments reportedly worth more than Rs 1 lakh.

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