OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Sub-National Immunisation Day (SNID) for Polio was formally launched in Kokrajhar on Sunday with an appeal to parents and guardians to ensure that all children below five years of age receive the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV). BTC Executive Member for Health and Family Welfare, Derhasat Basumatary, inaugurated the immunisation drive by administering two drops of the Oral Polio Vaccine to a child at the Rupnath Brahma Civil Hospital in Kokrajhar.

The programme was attended by Joint Director of Health Services, BTR, Dr Nilu Brahma, along with other senior health officials and healthcare staff.

On the occasion, Basumatary appealed to all parents and guardians to bring children aged 0–5 years to their nearest polio vaccination booths and ensure they receive two drops of the vaccine, even if they have been vaccinated previously.