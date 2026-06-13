Polio immunisation drive to cover 1.41 lakh children in Morigaon district of Assam

Our Correspondent

Morigaon: The Morigaon District Health Department has geared up for the upcoming polio immunisation drive scheduled to be held on June 28, aiming to cover all children below five years of age across the district. A preparatory meeting in this regard was held today at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s Office under the chairmanship of Additional District Commissioner (Health), Nitisha Bora.

During the meeting, WHO State Health Officer Dr Nagen Sharma presented a detailed overview of the campaign preparations through a PowerPoint presentation. He said that a total of 141,345 children, from newborns to those under five years of age, will be administered polio vaccine drops during the drive. The campaign will involve administering vaccinations at 914 booths throughout the district on June 28. This will be followed by an extensive door-to-door outreach programme on June 29, during which more than 3,000 health workers will visit households to ensure that no eligible child is left behind. Additionally, special vaccination teams will administer polio drops at bus stations, railway stations and other transit points from June 28 to June 30.

Addressing the meeting, ADC Nitisha Bora called upon all stakeholders to work with commitment and responsibility to ensure that every eligible child receives the life-saving vaccine.

The meeting also reviewed the ongoing human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme. Emphasizing the importance of public awareness, Bora pointed out the need to dispel myths and misinformation surrounding the vaccine, particularly false claims linking it to other health complications. Discussions focused on strengthening awareness campaigns among parents, teachers and community members to encourage greater participation and ensure that all eligible adolescent girls receive the vaccine, which plays a crucial role in preventing cervical cancer.

Seeking the support and cooperation of all departments, Joint Director of Health Services Dr Shailendra Bardhan Bora stressed the importance of collective efforts in making the immunisation campaign a success. He noted that India was declared polio-free in 2014 and recalled that the last reported polio case in Assam was detected in Laharighat, Morigaon district, in 2008. He stressed the necessity of continued vigilance and coordinated action to ensure that the disease remains eradicated.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Santosh Buragohain, District Immunisation Officer Dr Niranjan Konwar, officials from various departments, doctors, healthcare personnel and other stakeholders.

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