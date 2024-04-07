Political parties campaigning for election going on in full swing in Demow

DEMOW: Political parties were seen campaigning for their party candidates in Demow on Saturday. Cabinet Ministers, MLAs and AGP leaders were campaigning for BJP candidate for the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat Topon Kumar Gogoi. On the other hand, the Congress party workers were campaigning for Gaurav Gogoi, Congress candidate for the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat. A few days ago Gaurav Gogoi took part in a couple of meetings organized in various places of Demow. On Saturday under Demow Constituency Topon Kumar Gogoi had an interactive session with the people of Panidehing Gaon Panchayat, Nahat Gaon Panchayat, Nitaipukhuri Gaon Panchayat along with other Gaon Panchayats of Demow constituency.

