Political Science toppers felicitated at Mangaldai College

OUR CORRESPONDENT



MANGALDAI: "The habit of reading newspapers regularly helps a lot in preparing for the competitive examinations and I, during my students' days in Mangaldai College, never went to the reputed coaching centres rather preferred to study magazines and to read newspapers for which a back bencher that is none but me got qualified for the Assam Land and Revenue Service examination conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission," said Krishna KishorSaharia while taking part in the felicitation function organized at Mangaldai College.

The department of Political Science of Mangaldai College organized the function to offer felicitation to the achievers from this department. Krishna KishorSaharia is a former student of this department. "I could secure the second division in the HSLC Examination and however completed the graduation with Major in Political Science, but could not get my admission in Guwahati University. I believe that success has no shortcut. As a son of the soil I will work for my countrymen without getting involved in all types of corrupt practice" thus assured Krishna Kishor Saharia while acknowledging the felicitation in the function attendedby Mangaldai legislator Guru Jyoti Das and Principal of Mangaldai College Dr. Khagendra Kumar Nath.

In the function organized in the Science Auditorium and presided over by Head of Political science department Dr. Isha Ram Nath, two toppers namely Jyotish Kalita and Sangeeta Saharia was also offered felicitation for coming out with flying colours in the BA examination under Gauhati University securing the first class first and the first class second position in Political Science.

Congratulating all the achievers including the eleven in APSC examination and twelve in BA examination under Gauhati University from Darrang district, Mangaldai legislator Guru Jyoti Das termed these achievements a never before achievement in the district and also appreciated the praiseworthy initiative of the teachers. "The zero tolerance policy adopted by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has paved the way for a grand parivartan in all spheres of the State which has also well been reflected by the result of the APSC examination. Our younger generation should only concentrate on studies only," said legislator Guru Jyoti Das. Principal of Mangaldai College Dr. Khagendra Kumar Nath, former lecturer of Political Science department Ramani Saharia, eminent Blood donor and social activist Shekhar Mazumdar, former general secretaries of College Students' Union Bhargab Kumar Das and Ganesh Dutta also addressed the function and congratulated the achievers. Media persons Hitesh Hazarika and Hemanta Kumar Baruah, lecturer Dimbeswar Baruah, Dr. Kamala Kanta Bora, Dr. Barnali Deka, Dr. Anupam Thakuria and Dimbeswar Kalita also attended the function.

Also Watch: Late Kanakeswar Narzary, founder GS of ABSU remembered on his 78th birthday

Also Read: Plantation drive carried out by the members of Jagaran at Jamugurihat