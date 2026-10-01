Poor roads, culvert spark anger in Khatikuchi-Allia GP in Assam's Nalbari district

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Several roads and link roads under Khatikuchi-Allia Gaon Panchayat in Assam's Nalbari district have reportedly remained in poor condition for a long time, causing growing concern among residents.

One of the major concerns is a culvert located on the road connecting Sonkuria Chowk through Kathalgor-Bamuntola to Na-Khat. The culvert has reportedly been in a deteriorated condition for a considerable period, making movement difficult for commuters. According to residents, the condition of the culvert has gradually worsened. The road is regularly used by students, farmers, traders, and other residents. With the structure remaining unrepaired, locals fear that an accident could occur. Residents alleged that despite bringing the matter to the attention of the concerned authorities, no permanent repair or reconstruction work has been undertaken so far. Locals further alleged that the problem is not limited to the particular culvert. Several roads under Khatikuchi-Allia Gaon Panchayat are also reportedly in poor condition, with potholes, damaged sections, and waterlogging affecting daily transportation.

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