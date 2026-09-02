Popular Assamese actor and poet Narayan Baishya passes away at 44

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Popular Assamese actor, poet, theatre artiste, and recitation artiste Narayan Baishya passed away at the age of 44 at Nalbari Medical College & Hospital on Tuesday morning. Baishya had been suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment. His untimely demise has cast a pall of gloom over the cultural and theatre fraternity of Nalbari and Assam.

Known for his passion for theatre and his love for life, Baishya made a notable contribution to Assamese theatre and cinema through his acting. He was also admired for his poetry and recitation, and was loved by fellow artistes, friends, and admirers. His sudden demise has left his colleagues and friends deeply saddened. Many have expressed grief over the loss of the talented artiste and conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The cultural fraternity mourned the untimely passing of Narayan Baishya and prayed for the eternal peace of his departed soul.

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