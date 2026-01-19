Popular businessman Buddha Dev Dey passes away in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Buddha Dev Dey, a resident of Pioli Phukan Nagar, Namtial Pathar in Sivasagar district, passed away on January 13 at the age of 63. A popular businessman of Station Chariali in Sivasagar town, Dey’s demise has cast a pall of gloom over the locality.

He had been suffering from a critical ailment for the past one and a half years. Dey is survived by his wife, a son, and many other family members. His last rites were performed at the Thanamukh Smashan on Wednesday.

