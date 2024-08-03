Post-Flood Animal Health Camp Held in Tinsukia: 100 Animals Vaccinated, 207 Cattle and 923 Poultry Treated

TINSUKIA : As a post-flood measure, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Tinsukia organised a day-long animal health camp, awareness and vaccination programme in collaboration with Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department Tinsukia on Friday at 2no. Na-Barmura, Saikhowa. The camp was assisted by Dr Rabi Sankar Choudhary Veterinary Officer (Mobile)Tinsukia, Dr Rumi Gogoi Veterinary Officer Dholla, Dr Gautomi Dutta, Programme Assistant (Veterinary) and Priyanka Amonge SMS (Agronomy) of KVK Tinsukia. In the camp about 51 farmers and farm women participated and 207 cattle, 235 goats and 923 poultry were examined and treated accordingly. Besides this KVK, Tinsukia also distributed vitamins, mineral supplements, rumenotorics, anthelmintic and liver tonics among the animal raisers. Under this vaccination programme, about 100 animals were vaccinated against Foot and Mouth Disease and an awareness programme was also conducted on different diseases prevailing in the district. Villagers from 2no Na-Barmura, Saikhowa as well as nearby villages were highly benefited from this camp.

