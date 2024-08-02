"Amrit Brikshya Andolan 2.2” Inaugurated in Tinsukia District at Krishi Vigyan Kendra

TINSUKIA: The inaugural ceremony of “Amrit Brikshya Andolan 2.2” in Tinsukia district was held at Krishi Vigyan Kendra premises under Guijan Development Block on Thursday. The District Commissioner Swapneel Paul while launching the district-wide programme said that initiative is a significant step towards a greener future that would save the earth and human civilization. Paul urged everyone to turn this programme into a mass movement which in course of time would generate revenue to the households. He also informed that in Tinsukia district, 11.50 lakhs tree saplings of commercial use will be planted from August 1 to August 15 adding further that the sapling will be provided by gaon panchyat. Paul also urged people to register and become partners in tree movement by August 5. Paul said that the distribution of saplings will be completed on August 5 and targeted August 10 for plantation and geo-tagging. Earlier, TC Ranjit Ram DFO laid the objective. The programme was attended by ADC Chinmoy Pathak, DDC Pabitra Das, ADC Nuzhat Nasreen besides members of SHGs.

