Prajanmya Unmesh Honours Veteran Educationist Ganesh Pathak on Teachers’ Day

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Prajanmya Unmesh, a noted socio-cultural organization of Assam, felicitated educationist and former principal of THB College, Ganesh Pathak, on the occasion of Teachers' Day on Saturday. Ganesh Pathak, a resident of Shantipur here and currently the president of the governing body of Chatia College, has always upheld the dignity of education above politics, despite facing many obstacles.

All the members of Prajanmya Unmesh visited the educationist's residence and felicitated him with a cheleng sador and gamosa. The team was led by writer and bhaona artiste Arup Saikia.

Principal Pathak expressed his happiness and gratitude for being felicitated on the auspicious occasion of Teachers' Day. He served the historic Barechahariya Bhaona as its general secretary from 2012 to 2019. It is a famous community bhaona of Jamugurihat, performed at five-year intervals.

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