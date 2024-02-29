Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya, Demow organized a Spiritual conference on ‘Pure India, Healthy India’

DEMOW: The Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya which is situated in Demow Barua Changmai Gaon had organized a spiritual conference on “Pure India, Healthy India, Happy India” in World Peace Retreat Centre. In the conference, Rajyogi BK Brijmohan Anand, Additional Chief Secretary Brahmakumaris, Mount Abu Rajasthan was present in the programme as chief speaker. Sri Sri Nani Gopal Deva Goswami, Xatradhikar of Sri Sri Dakhinpat Satra was present in the programme as chief guest. The programme started with a felicitation programme which was followed by Swagat Dance by Kumari Bidisha Behen. Raj Tilok Ji, secretary of Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya Sivasagar spoke about the introduction of Brahmakumaris and said it was founded in Mount Abu, Rajasthan. Anita Behenji anchored the programme.

