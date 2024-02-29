Scientific Advisory Committee Meeting of Krishi Vigyan Kendra and Assam Agriculture University held in Dhubri district

DHUBRI: Meeting of Scientific Advisory Committee of Krishi Vigyan Kendra,(KVK), Dhubri and Assam Agriculture University (AAU) was held at Haldibari Campus in Dhubri district with the participation of various developmental departments, progressive farmers, researchers, teachers and extension personnel on Tuesday.

The programme started with the inaugural speech by Dr. Fakar Uddin Ali Ahmed, Sr. Scientist & Head, KVK, Dhubri while the programme was chaired by Dr. Ranjit Kumar Saud, Associate director of Extension, AAU, Jorhat and Dr. H.K. Bhattacharjya, Associate Director of Research (Vetenary), and Dr. Ranjit Sarma, Associate Dean, Sarat Chandra Singha College of Agriculture present as chief guest and guest of honour respectively. Chairperson Dr. Ranjit Kumar Saud in his lecture narrated the functioning of KVK and AAU system and the importance of this Scientific Advisory Committee meeting to the House. Dr. Saud also put forwarded some suggestions and Dr. Ranjit Sarma and Dr. H. K. Bhattacharjya explained the guidelines. Dr. F.U. A. Ahmed presented the action taken report, work done report of last financial year and explained the action plan for conducting Training, Front Line Demonstration, On Farm Trial and Other Extension Activities for the coming financial year 2024-25 before the house.

