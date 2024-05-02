Prajapita Brahmakumaris organize seminar for media persons in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: The Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya organized a seminar for media persons in Dibrugarh on Wednesday. The topic of the seminar was “Spritual Empowerment of Media persons for solution centric Mass Communication”.

Speaking at the programme, BK Sushant, National Spokesperson and National media coordinator of Brahmakumaris, Delhi said, “The media persons have to face lots of stress due to their job schedule, so spiritualism is necessary for them to live a relaxed life. The objective of the conference is to explore how spirituality can empower media professional to adopt a solution centric approach, thereby contributing to the creation of a clean, healthy and prosperous society. Through interactive sessions and insightful discussion, we aim to foster collaboration and inspire positive change in media narrative.” Dr Nagen Saikia, former president of Axom Xatiya Sabha, BK Dr. Nathmal Agarwal, zonal media coordinator, Eastern zone, Brahmakumaris, India and National coordinator of jurist wing, Dibrugarh Press club general secretary Anil Poddar, BK Binita, in-charge of Brahmakumaris, Dibrugarh among others were present during the programme.

