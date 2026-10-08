Pramod Bhagat and Bhavina Patel Named India’s Flag Bearers for 2026 Asian Para Games

Paralympic champions Pramod Bhagat and Bhavina Patel have been named as the flag bearers for the Indian contingent at the upcoming Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan (October 18–24, 2026).

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) finalized the decision on Thursday, choosing the decorated duo to lead a record-breaking 310-member Indian delegation.

Bhagat, a legendary para-badminton gold medalist, and Patel, a trailblazing para-table tennis silver medalist, represent India's soaring dominance in para-sports. India aims to surpass its historic 111-medal haul from Hangzhou.

"Leading the contingent in Japan is the highest honor of my career," Bhagat stated following the announcement. "Nagoya is a major milestone on our road to Los Angeles 2028, and our athletes are hungry for podium finishes."

PCI officials confirmed that the first batch of athletes will depart for Aichi-Nagoya on October 14 to acclimatize to the conditions.

"Pramod and Bhavina are global icons who embody resilience," said a senior PCI coach. "Their leadership at the opening ceremony will inspire our largest-ever squad to push boundaries and create history on Japanese soil."