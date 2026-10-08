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Pramod Bhagat and Bhavina Patel Named India’s Flag Bearers for 2026 Asian Para Games

Paralympic legends spearhead India's pursuit of a record medal haul at Aichi-Nagoya.
Paralympic legends spearhead India's pursuit of a record medal haul at Aichi-Nagoya.
Pramod Bhagat and Bhavina Patel Named India’s Flag Bearers for 2026 Asian Para Games
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Paralympic champions Pramod Bhagat and Bhavina Patel have been named as the flag bearers for the Indian contingent at the upcoming Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan (October 18–24, 2026).

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) finalized the decision on Thursday, choosing the decorated duo to lead a record-breaking 310-member Indian delegation.

Bhagat, a legendary para-badminton gold medalist, and Patel, a trailblazing para-table tennis silver medalist, represent India's soaring dominance in para-sports. India aims to surpass its historic 111-medal haul from Hangzhou.

"Leading the contingent in Japan is the highest honor of my career," Bhagat stated following the announcement. "Nagoya is a major milestone on our road to Los Angeles 2028, and our athletes are hungry for podium finishes."

PCI officials confirmed that the first batch of athletes will depart for Aichi-Nagoya on October 14 to acclimatize to the conditions.

"Pramod and Bhavina are global icons who embody resilience," said a senior PCI coach. "Their leadership at the opening ceremony will inspire our largest-ever squad to push boundaries and create history on Japanese soil."

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#paralympicgames
#pramodbhagat
#bhavinapatel
#AsianParagames
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