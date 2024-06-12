Assam: Pramod Boro Applauds Success of Bodofa UN Brahma Super 50 Students

KOKRAJHAR: Bodoland Territorial Council Chief Pramod Boro on Monday conveyed his heartiest congratulations to 48 medical aspirants under Bodofa UN Brahma Super 50 (Medical), who have cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) this year. He also thanked the parents and guardians and teachers for the brilliant performance.

Talking to a section of media persons, Boro said the government of BTC had initiated the Bodofa UN Brahma Super-50 mission from last year with a noble aim of giving support to the Engineering, Medical and Civil Service aspirants of the region. Under the Bodofa UN Brahma Super-50 mission (Engineering), as many as 44 students out of total 50 cleared the JEE(Engineering) in the first batch and 48 out of 50 students cleared the NEET for Medical. He said out of 44 students, 17 cleared advanced tests for admission in IITs He said the outcome of the Bodofa UN Brahma Super-50 mission was satisfactory and hoped that in near future too, the aspirants of Engineering and Medical will perform better. He also said the government of BTC had been giving free coaching to 50 selected students each in Engineering, Medical and Civil Service is given in various institutions in New Delhi, Guwahati and Kokrajhar under Bodofa UN Brahma Super-50 mission every year to enhance the human resources in BTC.

Earlier, the situation was not conducive for proper education due to constant violence but now peace has prevailed and students are doing well. Chirang and Baksa achieved top position in Art and Science stream in the HS result this year and thus the council government is going to improve the Science stream by recruitment of more science teachers, he said adding that a degree Science College would be set up in Tamulpur for which discussion is already over with the Chief minister.

Boro said a campus of Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) is going to be set up in Chirang within August 15 and AI training centres would be created and appointment in elementary educational institutions would be given within one and half months. It is to be noted that the EDII is an autonomous and not-for-profit institution established in 1983. It is based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The institute aims to promote entrepreneurship through education, training, research, and institution-building.

The CEM Boro said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Augusta University and the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) was signed on February 22 which is focused on enhancing educational, cultural, and technological cooperation to benefit both institutions and their communities. He said the MoU between the Augusta University and the BTC represented a strategic partnership aimed at leveraging the strengths of both entities to foster educational excellence, cultural exchange, and socio-economic development.

By working together, both institutions can create a positive impact on their communities and contribute to broader regional and global goals, he said, adding that the agreement aimed to foster collaboration between the two institutions, focusing on areas such as education, research, and community development within the BTC.

