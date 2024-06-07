Bodoland Territorial Council launches ‘Green Bodoland Mission’ to enhance greenery

KOKRAJHAR: In a significant step towards promoting the environmental sustainability, the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has launched the “Green Bodoland Mission” on the auspicious occasion of celebration of World Environment Day on Wednesday. The aim of the mission is to maintain and enhance the greenery in the Bodoland area.

During the celebration of World Environment Day jointly by the department of Forest and BTC Secretariat at the BTC Secretariat complex, the Speaker of the BTC Legislative Assembly Kathiram Boro formally announced the Green Bodoland Mission. Boro said as part of the mission, the BTC government has allocated 2 per cent of its budget in every financial cycle specifically for this cause. This budgetary commitment underscores the council’s dedication to fostering an evergreen environment and combating the adverse effects of climate change, he said.

“The Green Bodoland Mission” will encompass various activities, including large-scale tree plantation drives, the establishment of green belts, and community-based ecological projects. The scheme is designed not only to preserve the existing green cover but also to expand it, ensuring a healthier and more sustainable environment for future generations,” Boro said adding that the initiative of BTC is expected to bring about significant positive changes in the region’s ecological balance, contributing to the overall well-being of its residents and biodiversity.

The officials of BTC Secretariat and forest department planted a large number of saplings at Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital and Nursing College compounds on the eve of the World Environment Day on June 5.

On the other hand, the EM of Forest and Environment, BTC, Ranjit Basumatary started the plantation of saplings in Raimana National Park in Kachugaon on the occasion.

