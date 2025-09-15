Pramod Boro Releases United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) Manifesto for Inclusive Growth in BTC

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) President Pramod Boro along with Minister and party founder UG Brahma, MP Joyanta Basumatary and senior party leaders released the UPPL manifesto, guarantee card, and stick card at Central Election Steering office, Bhabanipur in Kokrajhar on Sunday. The manifesto includes special emphasis on equal growth and development of 26 communities of BTC.

Releasing the manifesto, Boro said that the Bodoland Community Welfare Department will ensure that it is backed by dedicated funds to implement the Community Vision Documents of all the 26 communities residing in BTR, ensuring the completion of the upcoming initiatives like the Bodoland Community Museum in Chirang, engaged ethnographic initiative and Bodoland International School of Peace and Happiness at Tamulpur by 2029, and steps to officially introduce Rajbongshi language in 14 elementary schools across BTR with assurance of all 18 languages spoken in BTR to follow the same direction.

The manifesto assured appointment of MIL teachers across communities in Nepali, Rabha, Santhali, Garo, Kurukh, Odia, Mudari, Koch-Rajbongshi and other languages in elementary and secondary schools.

The party laid emphasis on inter-community exchange & development conclaves and flagship schemes to promote inter-community exchange to enhance mutual respect and dignity. It also said that new cultural infrastructure initiatives would ensure the timely completion of Bir Chilarai Rural Resource Centre, five Bir Chilarai Bhawans, Sutradhar Cultural Complex, Rabha Xahitya Xabha Bhawan, Rabindra Bhawans, Ali Mech Bhawan, Srimanta Sankardev Satra at Kokrajhar, Sidhu Murmu and Kanu Murmu statues along with children parks and beautification at Haraputa, Lakhi Ram Tudu Bhawan, Desi Minority Bhawan, 5 Haj Bhawans, Lafikul Islam Ahmed Bhawan, Bishnu Rabha Park, Durga Malla Auditorium, Rangamancha and Open Cultural Stage and for Rabha Community Centre, and Dr Bhupen Hazarika Memorial Multi-purpose Cultural Auditorium at identified locations.

