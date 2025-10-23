Prasanna Kumar Ghosh memorial lecture to be held at Agia College on Oct 24

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The 8th Prasanna Kumar Ghosh memorial lecture has been scheduled to be held on October 24, (Friday) at the Agia College, Agia, Goalpara.

Prasanna Kumar Ghosh was one of the forerunners of the Assamese language establishment movement and was popularly termed as one of the three ‘Xonamua’ of Assam.

The scheduled lecture has been collectively organized by the Prasanna Kumar Ghosh Memorial Trust, Goalpara, and Agia Branch Xahitya Xabha, and Axom Club. The Agia College will host the event.

On the other hand, Jayanta Madhav Borah, distinguished author and columnist of the state, will deliver the memorial lecture.

Among other dignitaries, Joy Chandra Nath, President of Goalpara Zilla Xahitya Xabha, Dulal Ch Ghosh, President of Axom Club and former MLA, Dr Utpal Das, Principal of Agia College, and Dr Subhash Barman, Principal of Goalpara College, will attend and participate in various activities in the programme.

