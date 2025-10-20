Elderly Woman’s Dream Home Becomes Reality in Goalpara Thanks to DC’s Swift Action

Goalpara: The heartfelt appeal of an elderly woman from Goalpara has finally been answered, as the district administration fulfilled Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s assurance of providing her with a permanent home.

Saroti Hajong, who had approached the Chief Minister during his previous visit to Goalpara, had requested a government house to spend her remaining years in dignity. True to his word, the Chief Minister instructed the local administration to expedite the process and ensure she received assistance without bureaucratic hurdles.

Responding swiftly, newly appointed District Commissioner Pradip Timung personally intervened to remove procedural delays and completed the necessary documentation for Hajong’s inclusion as a beneficiary under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The effort was carried out in close coordination with the Goalpara Municipal Board (GMB).

On Saturday, DC Timung, accompanied by GMB Chairman Mahananda Pathak and Co-District Commissioner Nabajeet Pathak, visited Lachitnagar, where Saroti Hajong had been living in a fragile shed. In a symbolic and emotional gesture, the officials allowed Hajong herself to lay the foundation stone of her new PMAY home, bringing tears of gratitude to her eyes.

Residents of the area have widely praised the proactive and compassionate approach of the district administration, describing it as a model of governance that places people’s welfare at its heart.

With this act of kindness, the Goalpara administration has not only fulfilled a promise but also set an example of how empathy and efficiency can come together to transform lives.