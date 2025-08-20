Pratibha Meshram takes charge as Co-District Commissioner of Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Pratibha Meshram, a 2023-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has formally taken charge as the new Co-District Commissioner of Nazira sub-division. Prior to this appointment, Meshram served as the Co-District Commissioner of Margherita sub-division under Tinsukia district in Assam.

The office of the Co-District Commissioner, Nazira, warmly welcomed Meshram with a traditional phulam gamucha. A farewell ceremony was also organized by the Nazira co-district administration to bid adieu to Kanika, the previous Co-District Commissioner, who has been transferred and appointed as Deputy Secretary in the General Administration department, Government of Assam.

During the farewell ceremony, Kanika expressed her gratitude to all the officials and employees, stating that her time in Nazira was special. The ceremony was attended by assistant commissioners, departmental heads, and employees of the Nazira co-district.

Also Read: Assam: Digboi Co-District Commissioner’s office inaugurated at Tingrai

Also Watch: